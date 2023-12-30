The Auburn Tigers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Chattanooga vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, Chattanooga has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 33rd.
  • The Mocs' 79.9 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.6 points, Chattanooga is 8-4.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it is averaging away (80).
  • In 2023-24 the Mocs are giving up 18.1 fewer points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (79.4).
  • Chattanooga makes fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.6%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M W 88-72 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/19/2023 Gardner-Webb W 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/22/2023 @ Milwaukee L 85-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/3/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 Furman - McKenzie Arena

