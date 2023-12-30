How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - December 30
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Chattanooga vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Chattanooga has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 33rd.
- The Mocs' 79.9 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.6 points, Chattanooga is 8-4.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- At home Chattanooga is scoring 79.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it is averaging away (80).
- In 2023-24 the Mocs are giving up 18.1 fewer points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (79.4).
- Chattanooga makes fewer 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (11.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.6%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|W 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|Furman
|-
|McKenzie Arena
