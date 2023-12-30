Chattanooga vs. Auburn: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Chattanooga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Chattanooga vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Chattanooga vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-20.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-20.5)
|152.5
|-4500
|+1600
Chattanooga vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Chattanooga has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this season.
