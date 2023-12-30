Can we count on Chattanooga to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 240

Chattanooga's best wins

On November 14, Chattanooga captured its best win of the season, a 72-64 victory over the Bellarmine Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in the RPI rankings. Honor Huff was the leading scorer in the signature win over Bellarmine, putting up 25 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-66 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on December 19

72-56 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on November 26

88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on December 16

68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 313/RPI) on November 19

81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 317/RPI) on November 10

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Mocs have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Chattanooga has the 318th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Mocs' upcoming schedule, they have eight games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Of Nooga's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Samford Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

