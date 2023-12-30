Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, Tennessee today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.