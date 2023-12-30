The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

DePaul has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Chicago State has covered seven times in 18 games with a spread this year.

A total of eight Cougars games this year have hit the over.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (220th).

Bookmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).

DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.