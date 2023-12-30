If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Lipscomb and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Lipscomb's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 141

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Lipscomb took down the Florida State Seminoles in a 78-75 win on December 30. In the victory over Florida State, Will Pruitt put up a team-high 24 points. Owen McCormack added 13 points.

Next best wins

86-75 over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on November 24

85-78 over Wofford (No. 199/RPI) on November 26

82-68 at home over Chattanooga (No. 249/RPI) on November 29

78-71 at home over Tennessee State (No. 272/RPI) on December 10

106-81 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bisons are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the third-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Lipscomb is playing the 213th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Bisons' upcoming schedule, they have three games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Lipscomb has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Lipscomb Bisons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Lipscomb games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.