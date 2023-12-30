What are Lipscomb's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 114

Lipscomb's best wins

In its best win of the season, Lipscomb took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 68-45 win on November 30. Claira McGowan delivered a team-high 23 points with seven rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus East Tennessee State.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 201/RPI) on November 27

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 229/RPI) on November 14

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 327/RPI) on November 17

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 357/RPI) on November 7

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Lipscomb has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Bisons have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Lipscomb gets the 153rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bisons have 16 games left this year, including 11 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records north of .500.

Lipscomb has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

