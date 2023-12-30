The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
  • Lipscomb is 8-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the country, the Bisons rank 304th.
  • The Bisons score an average of 80.8 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 73.4 the Seminoles give up.
  • Lipscomb has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Lipscomb is scoring 25.4 more points per game at home (96) than on the road (70.6).
  • The Bisons are giving up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (74).
  • Beyond the arc, Lipscomb makes fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (11.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (41.6%) too.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee State W 78-71 Allen Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 69-66 Simmons Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan W 101-55 Allen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall

