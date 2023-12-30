Lipscomb vs. Florida State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Lipscomb vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Lipscomb vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Lipscomb is 9-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bisons have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Florida State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- Seminoles games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.
