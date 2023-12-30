The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 201st.
  • The Tigers record 14.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Governors give up (64.3).
  • Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Memphis is scoring 5.5 more points per game (83.8) than it is in road games (78.3).
  • In 2023-24, the Tigers are ceding 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has performed better at home this season, draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.