How to Watch Memphis vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Kansas vs Wichita State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida Atlantic vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 201st.
- The Tigers record 14.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Governors give up (64.3).
- Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Memphis is scoring 5.5 more points per game (83.8) than it is in road games (78.3).
- In 2023-24, the Tigers are ceding 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has performed better at home this season, draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|W 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|W 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.