The No. 19 Memphis Tigers (10-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.

In games Memphis shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Governors are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 201st.

The Tigers record 14.9 more points per game (79.2) than the Governors give up (64.3).

Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Memphis is scoring 5.5 more points per game (83.8) than it is in road games (78.3).

In 2023-24, the Tigers are ceding 71.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 72.5.

Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has performed better at home this season, draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule