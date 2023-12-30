The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Memphis Tigers (4-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Golden Hurricane put up an average of 71.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Tulsa is 5-1.

Memphis' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Tigers average just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.2).

Memphis is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

When Tulsa gives up fewer than 68.1 points, it is 8-0.

The Tigers are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents (36.4%).

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101)

17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (39-for-101) Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

12.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

5.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 30.8 FG%

