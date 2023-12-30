Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Michael McCarron going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in four of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- McCarron's shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
