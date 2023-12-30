The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 258th.
  • The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
  • Michigan State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
  • The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 69 points per contest.
  • The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 on the road.
  • In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.
  • At home, the Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.8.
  • At home, Indiana State made 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

