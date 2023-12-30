For bracketology insights around Middle Tennessee and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 317

Middle Tennessee's best wins

On December 5 against the Missouri State Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI, Middle Tennessee claimed its signature win of the season, a 77-73 overtime victory at home. Elias King, in that signature win, put up a team-high 22 points with four rebounds and two assists. Jared Jones also played a part with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

67-62 at home over SFA (No. 197/RPI) on November 9

74-57 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 258/RPI) on November 6

63-59 over UMKC (No. 266/RPI) on November 26

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

The Blue Raiders have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Middle Tennessee gets the 157th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Blue Raiders' upcoming schedule features two games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records above .500.

MTSU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

