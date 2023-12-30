Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-3) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-3) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Raiders, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Raiders' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 83-42 victory against Northern Kentucky.

Middle Tennessee vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Middle Tennessee vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 64, Grand Canyon 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders captured their best win of the season on December 6, when they grabbed a 73-62 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

73-62 over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 6

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 78) on November 19

72-47 at home over SFA (No. 138) on December 17

64-57 over Memphis (No. 141) on November 20

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Savannah Wheeler: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107)

12.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (31-for-107) Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (28-for-84)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders' +166 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per contest (57th in college basketball).

The Raiders are putting up more points at home (75 per game) than on the road (67.8).

At home Middle Tennessee is conceding 49.8 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than it is away (59.3).

