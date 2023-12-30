Two sliding squads meet when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will look to stop a six-game losing run versus the Blue Raiders, losers of three straight.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders have shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Racers have averaged.
  • This season, Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 185th.
  • The Blue Raiders put up an average of 63.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Racers allow.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-0.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
  • The Blue Raiders gave up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (76.1) last season.
  • At home, Middle Tennessee sunk 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.3). Middle Tennessee's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (34.5%) as well.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Belmont L 75-65 Murphy Athletic Center
12/19/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 71-34 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/22/2023 @ Southern Utah L 69-63 America First Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/3/2024 Reinhardt - Murphy Athletic Center
1/11/2024 Louisiana Tech - Murphy Athletic Center

