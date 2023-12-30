A pair of sputtering teams hit the court when the Murray State Racers (3-9) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Racers will aim to halt a six-game losing streak against the Blue Raiders, losers of three straight.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has put together a 3-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Murray State has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Racers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

