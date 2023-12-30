In Morgan County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wartburg Central High School at McMinn Central High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Harriman, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.