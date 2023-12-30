The Washington Capitals will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 30, with the Capitals having dropped three straight, and the Predators also on a three-game losing streak.

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Predators vs Capitals Additional Info

Predators vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators Capitals 3-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 36 18 23 41 40 28 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 36 14 15 29 13 29 52.3% Roman Josi 36 7 21 28 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 36 8 18 26 20 7 46.2% Colton Sissons 36 11 9 20 8 15 50.9%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 93 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players