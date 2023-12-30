Roane County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Roane County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord Christian School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:40 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cloudland High School at Coalfield School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meigs County High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
