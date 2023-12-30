OVC rivals battle when the Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) welcome in the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at Gentry Complex, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Tennessee State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 177th.
  • The Tigers average just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Trojans allow (79.9).
  • When Tennessee State puts up more than 79.9 points, it is 4-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State scores 84.5 points per game in home games, compared to 69.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers have played better at home this year, giving up 67.3 points per game, compared to 80.7 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Tennessee State is sinking 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.0). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to on the road (29.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Boyce W 117-59 Gentry Complex
12/19/2023 @ Indiana State L 90-69 Hulman Center
12/28/2023 UT Martin L 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock - Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

