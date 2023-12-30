Saturday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (2-10) and the Tennessee State Tigers (3-8) squaring off at Gentry Complex (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-56 win for Little Rock.

Their last time out, the Tigers lost 75-69 to UT Martin on Thursday.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 63, Tennessee State 56

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, a 53-43 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 289) in our computer rankings.

Tennessee State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Tennessee State has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-43 over Bryant (No. 289) on November 26

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Zyion Shannon: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Aaniya Webb: 5.5 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (7-for-43)

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers' -128 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 54.5 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

The Tigers are putting up 64.0 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 43.5 points per contest.

Tennessee State is surrendering 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is allowing in away games (67.0).

