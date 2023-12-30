How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Skyhawks have averaged.
- Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (80.8).
- When it scores more than 80.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee Tech scores 78.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.3.
- The Golden Eagles allow 77.0 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech makes fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (35.8%) as well.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|W 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
