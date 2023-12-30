The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC action against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Skyhawks have averaged.
  • Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (80.8).
  • When it scores more than 80.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-0.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee Tech scores 78.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.3.
  • The Golden Eagles allow 77.0 points per game at home, and 77.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech makes fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (35.8%) as well.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama W 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville L 82-51 Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

