Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-8), at 2:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Kenley McCarn: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anaya Brown: 12.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
