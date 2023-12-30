The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) travel in OVC play versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Skyhawks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have made.
  • UT Martin is 5-1 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 333rd.
  • The Skyhawks record 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.2).
  • UT Martin is 8-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UT Martin is putting up 16.9 more points per game (97.4) than it is in away games (80.5).
  • Defensively the Skyhawks have been better at home this year, allowing 75.6 points per game, compared to 84.4 away from home.
  • In home games, UT Martin is sinking 0.7 fewer treys per game (9.4) than on the road (10.1). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville L 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods W 78-75 Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State W 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/11/2024 Western Illinois - Skyhawk Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.