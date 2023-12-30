Saturday's game that pits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8) at Hooper Eblen Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-65 in favor of Tennessee Tech. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Skyhawks' last outing on Thursday ended in a 75-69 win over Tennessee State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 68, UT Martin 65

Other OVC Predictions

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a 67-62 win on December 21. It was their best win of the season.

UT Martin has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin 2023-24 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 156) on December 21

75-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 335) on December 28

94-82 at home over Evansville (No. 341) on December 2

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%

9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG% Norah Clark: 10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks put up 64.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per outing (275th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are scoring 6.5 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (62.1).

At home UT Martin is allowing 65.6 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than it is on the road (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.