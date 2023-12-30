The Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, the Commodores have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.

Vanderbilt has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Commodores are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 239th.

The Commodores record 68.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 67.9 the Big Green allow.

When Vanderbilt scores more than 67.9 points, it is 4-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Vanderbilt played worse when playing at home last season, posting 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in away games.

The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).

In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than away from home (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

