The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) play the Dartmouth Big Green (3-7) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Information

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ezra Manjon: 14.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Evan Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth Players to Watch

  • Jaren Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 17.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jackson Munro: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jayden Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank
304th 68.4 Points Scored 61.3 354th
232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 70.0 159th
208th 36.0 Rebounds 33.7 290th
196th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 6.2 349th
179th 7.5 3pt Made 6.6 258th
321st 10.9 Assists 10.7 333rd
73rd 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 200th

