Clint Capela will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Capela, in his last game (December 29 loss against the Kings), put up 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we break down Capela's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 14.9 Rebounds 12.5 10.5 11.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 23.7 27.5 PR -- 22.5 26.1



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

Capela's Hawks average 104.5 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 126 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA defensively.

The Wizards allow 49.4 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 30.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 18 12 11 1 0 0 0 11/1/2023 21 10 11 0 0 0 1

