DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans concede 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Hopkins has a team-best 939 yards receiving on 61 grabs (on 120 targets) with six TDs this year, averaging 62.6 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Texans

Hopkins vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 247.5 yards per outing this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Texans have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hopkins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 60.0% of his games (nine of 15).

Hopkins has received 27.2% of his team's 441 passing attempts this season (120 targets).

He has 939 receiving yards on 120 targets to rank 51st in NFL play with 7.8 yards per target.

In four of 15 games this season, Hopkins has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 23.1% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Hopkins (15 red zone targets) has been targeted 34.1% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

