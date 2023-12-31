The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) ahead of their matchup with the Washington Wizards (6-25) currently includes four players on it. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 from Capital One Arena.

The Hawks are coming off of a 117-110 loss to the Kings in their most recent game on Friday. Trae Young scored 24 points in the Hawks' loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 AJ Griffin SF Out Personal 2.5 1.0 0.3 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle 1.3 0.8 0.0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Danilo Gallinari: Questionable (Back)

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

