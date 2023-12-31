Sunday's 3:00 PM ET matchup between the Washington Wizards (6-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) at Capital One Arena features the Wizards' Kyle Kuzma and the Hawks' Trae Young as players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Arena: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks dropped their previous game to the Kings, 117-110, on Friday. Young was their leading scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 24 3 9 4 0 3 Dejounte Murray 18 6 3 1 0 4 Jalen Johnson 16 15 4 0 1 1

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young gets the Hawks 27.9 points, 3.0 boards and 11.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray averages 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 12.0 points, 10.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic's averages for the season are 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

The Hawks receive 13.0 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 29.3 3.5 12.4 1.1 0.3 4.5 Dejounte Murray 20.5 4.9 4.8 1.2 0.6 2.7 Clint Capela 13.4 9.6 1.2 0.5 1.5 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17.5 2.6 3.3 0.8 0.1 3.4 Saddiq Bey 13.1 7.4 1.7 1.3 0.1 1.8

