Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Check out Josh Whyle's stats below.
In the passing game, Whyle has been targeted 15 times, with season stats of 94 yards on nine receptions (10.4 per catch) and one TD.
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Colton Dowell (LP/hip): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|9
|94
|40
|1
|10.4
Whyle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|2
|1
|16
|0
