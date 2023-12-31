The Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) face the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Volunteers put up 7.9 more points per game (77.0) than the Flames give up (69.1).
  • When it scores more than 69.1 points, Tennessee is 6-1.
  • Liberty's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The 62.9 points per game the Flames average are 9.6 fewer points than the Volunteers allow (72.5).
  • Liberty has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.
  • The Flames are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Volunteers concede to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Volunteers' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Flames have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
  • Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)
  • Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.4 FG%

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee L 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 72-63 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2023 Wofford W 85-63 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
1/4/2024 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
1/7/2024 Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena

