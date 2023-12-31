The Houston Texans (8-7) meet a fellow AFC South opponent when they host the Tennessee Titans (5-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Titans Insights

The Titans score 3.8 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Texans allow (22.1).

The Titans average 45 fewer yards per game (293.3) than the Texans allow (338.3).

This season Tennessee runs for 17 more yards per game (107.9) than Houston allows (90.9).

The Titans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 22 takeaways.

Titans Away Performance

The Titans score 14 points per game away from home (4.3 less than their overall average), and concede 23.9 in away games (2.5 more than overall).

The Titans accumulate 273.4 yards per game away from home (19.9 less than their overall average), and give up 363.1 in road games (28.2 more than overall).

Tennessee racks up 196.1 passing yards per game away from home (10.7 more than its overall average), and gives up 239 on the road (13.3 more than overall).

The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (77.3) is lower than their overall average (107.9). But their average yards allowed away from home (124.1) is higher than overall (109.2).

The Titans convert 29.8% of third downs on the road (4.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.7% in away games (6.8% higher than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle L 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

