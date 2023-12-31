Should you bet on Tyjae Spears scoring a touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has piled up 91 carries for 428 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Spears has also tacked on 45 catches for 315 yards (21 per game).

Spears has one rushing touchdown in 15 games.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 13 Colts 16 75 0 4 13 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 7 29 0 6 89 0 Week 15 Texans 9 30 0 1 7 0 Week 16 Seahawks 9 40 0 5 27 0

