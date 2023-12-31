Sunday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) matching up with the Radford Highlanders (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-48 victory, as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.

The Commodores came out on top in their last matchup 73-41 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

Vanderbilt vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Vanderbilt vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 75, Radford 48

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Commodores picked up their best win of the season on November 24, a 68-53 victory.

Vanderbilt has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Commodores are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Vanderbilt has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 52) on November 24

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 67) on November 12

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on November 15

71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 164) on December 3

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.2 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.2 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.2 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 56.2 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.8 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51) Khamil Pierre: 6.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores average 72.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per contest (61st in college basketball). They have a +203 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.

