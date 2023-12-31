The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) will play the Radford Highlanders (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Vanderbilt vs. Radford Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.