Tennessee vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Citrus Bowl
In this year's Citrus Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-7.5) over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 35.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup.
Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-7.5)
|35.5
|-275
|+225
Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Tennessee has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
- Iowa has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
