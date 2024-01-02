The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.

Belmont has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the 274th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 340th.

The Bruins put up an average of 81.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 63.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Belmont is 9-4.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home, Belmont scores 81 points per game. Away, it averages the same number.

The Bruins give up 71 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.

At home, Belmont knocks down 7.2 triples per game, 2.1 fewer than it averages on the road (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (39.7%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule