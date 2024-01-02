How to Watch Belmont vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.
- Belmont has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 274th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 340th.
- The Bruins put up an average of 81.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 63.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.5 points, Belmont is 9-4.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Belmont scores 81 points per game. Away, it averages the same number.
- The Bruins give up 71 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.
- At home, Belmont knocks down 7.2 triples per game, 2.1 fewer than it averages on the road (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (39.7%) as well.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|L 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 74-70
|Curb Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/7/2024
|Drake
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/10/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Curb Event Center
