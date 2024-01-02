The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Banterra Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.
  • Belmont has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 274th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 340th.
  • The Bruins put up an average of 81.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 63.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.5 points, Belmont is 9-4.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Belmont scores 81 points per game. Away, it averages the same number.
  • The Bruins give up 71 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.
  • At home, Belmont knocks down 7.2 triples per game, 2.1 fewer than it averages on the road (9.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (39.7%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 75-65 Murphy Athletic Center
12/16/2023 @ Samford L 99-93 Pete Hanna Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas State W 74-70 Curb Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/7/2024 Drake - Curb Event Center
1/10/2024 Illinois State - Curb Event Center

