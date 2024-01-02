The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Illinois vs. Belmont matchup.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Belmont Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-6.5) 145.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends

Belmont has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Southern Illinois is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Salukis' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Belmont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Belmont is 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less positive, ranking the team 173rd, a difference of 85 spots.

Sportsbooks have made the Bruins' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

