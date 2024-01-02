Belmont vs. Southern Illinois January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4, 0-1 MVC) against the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|233rd
|331st
|31.5
|Rebounds
|33.0
|277th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.