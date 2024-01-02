The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in three of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.
  • Smith's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:48 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:54 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:47 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:05 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

