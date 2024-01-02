Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Davidson County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGavock High School at LEAD Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
