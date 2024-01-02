Gibson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you live in Gibson County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Gibson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peabody High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Milan, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
