Hamilton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd Buchanan School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baylor School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
