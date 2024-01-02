There is high school basketball action in Maury County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Summit High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on January 2

Nolensville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12

4A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summertown High School at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire Unit School at Mt. Pleasant High School