Predators vs. Blackhawks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are -275 on the moneyline to win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), who have +220 odds, on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+220
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-275
|+220
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- Chicago has played 16 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Predators are 8-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Blackhawks have been the underdog 34 times this season, and upset their opponent in 10, or 29.4%, of those games.
- Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Chicago is 3-9 when it is underdogs of +220 or longer on the moneyline.
Predators Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|6-4
|4-5-1
|6.2
|3
|3.1
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|3
|3.1
|6
|21.4%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-7-1
|4-4
|6-3-1
|6.2
|2.4
|4.5
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-7-1
|2.4
|4.5
|6
|20.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-7
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
