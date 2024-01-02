Roman Josi and Jason Dickinson will be two of the best players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has been a key contributor for Nashville this season, collecting 41 points in 37 games.

Ryan O'Reilly is another key contributor for Nashville, with 30 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.

Josi's 29 points this season are via eight goals and 21 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 4-3-0. He has given up 27 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 244 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 33 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games.

With 23 total points (0.8 per game), including seven goals and 16 assists through 29 games, Philipp Kurashev is crucial for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Dickinson has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-11-1 on the season, giving up 59 goals (4.2 goals against average) and amassing 389 saves with an .868% save percentage (66th in the league).

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.78 31st 19th 30.3 Shots 26.6 31st 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33 29th 16th 20.77% Power Play % 13.39% 26th 25th 76.86% Penalty Kill % 74.78% 27th

