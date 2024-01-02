Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Roane County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oliver Springs High School at Midway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wartburg Central High School at Harriman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2

6:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oliver Springs High School at Midway High School